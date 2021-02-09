Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Pi Financial

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.

TSE TML traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Treasury Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47.

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in northwestern Ontario.

