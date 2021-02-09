Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) Price Target Lowered to C$2.00 at Pi Financial

Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) (TSE:TML) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$2.05 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.92% from the company’s previous close.
TSE TML traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Treasury Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$120.41 million and a P/E ratio of -9.47.
Treasury Metals Inc. (TML.TO) Company Profile
