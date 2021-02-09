Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 249,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Trimble worth $51,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Trimble by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRMB stock opened at $73.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 7,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $456,524.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,629.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $311,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,737.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRMB. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

