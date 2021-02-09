TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,455.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,070 shares of company stock worth $10,876,714 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TriNet Group from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

