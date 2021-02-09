TriNet Group (TNET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TriNet Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of TNET stock opened at $79.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $85.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.56.
In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $1,947,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,455.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $38,914.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,576.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,070 shares of company stock worth $10,876,714 over the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.
