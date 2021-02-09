Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $680.00

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 680 ($8.88) and last traded at GBX 675 ($8.82), with a volume of 94427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 660 ($8.62).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 572.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 500.72. The company has a market capitalization of £314.97 million and a P/E ratio of 59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

