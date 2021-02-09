Triton International (TRTN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE TRTN opened at $51.02 on Tuesday. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.28.

In other news, CFO John Burns sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $902,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Valentine sold 24,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,244,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,807,025. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Triton International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

