Trittium (TRTT) Price Tops $0.0811

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Trittium has a market cap of $10.46 million and approximately $103,497.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trittium has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. One Trittium coin can now be bought for $0.0811 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 39.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

About Trittium

Trittium’s launch date was May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc

Buying and Selling Trittium

Trittium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trittium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trittium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trittium using one of the exchanges listed above.

