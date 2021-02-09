trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.02. trivago posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow trivago.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush reduced their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 94,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,224,427. trivago has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

