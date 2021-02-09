trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Price Down 5.8%

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was down 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 3,085,661 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,180,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

Several research analysts have commented on TRVG shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in trivago by 248,659.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 745,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

About trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

