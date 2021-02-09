TRON Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.23 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. TRON has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $4.23 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Velas (VLX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000105 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001025 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TRON

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TRON

