True Seigniorage Dollar (TSD) Market Cap Hits $218,895.62

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. True Seigniorage Dollar has a total market capitalization of $218,895.62 and approximately $778.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00049033 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.64 or 0.00220628 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00069044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00066361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00079391 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00193688 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Coin Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

