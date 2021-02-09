TrueChain (TRUE) Market Cap Tops $15.71 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. TrueChain has a market capitalization of $15.71 million and approximately $52.08 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.71 or 0.01048747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.83 or 0.05499243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00023843 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00016878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00030777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00039911 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

