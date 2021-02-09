TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU) Trading Up 2.4%

TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU)’s stock price was up 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.84). Approximately 33,003 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 73,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 35.68. The company has a market capitalization of £51.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.98.

About TruFin plc (TRU.L) (LON:TRU)

TruFin plc, a holding company, provides financing services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Short term finance, Payment services, Publishing, and Other. It engages in distribution of finance products and invoice discounting; publishing of video games; and investment activities and peer-to-peer lending.

