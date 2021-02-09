Truist Boosts Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $49.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.16.

BECN stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company had a trading volume of 34,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

