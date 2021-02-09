Truist Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $60.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Energizer stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Energizer by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after buying an additional 69,090 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energizer by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

