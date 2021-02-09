Truist Downgrades Cubic (NYSE:CUB) to Hold

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cubic from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

Get Cubic alerts:

NYSE:CUB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The company had a trading volume of 101,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -534.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.58. Cubic has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $70.22.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cubic will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cubic by 7.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cubic by 80.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Cubic in the third quarter worth $3,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cubic by 1,046.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 686,898 shares during the period.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.