Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 11,774 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $6,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 1,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,625. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.37.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LSXMA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

In other news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 349,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $13,675,726.08. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 65,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,737,621.20.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

