Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 4,202 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137,395. The company has a market capitalization of $187.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.31. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.89.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.