Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 997 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,154 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.62. The stock had a trading volume of 184,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,976,117. The firm has a market cap of $767.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,528,957 shares of company stock valued at $415,533,731 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.41.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.