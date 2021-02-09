Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Crown were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Crown by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Crown by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 87.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Crown by 9.0% during the third quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

CCK traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.82. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,096. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $101.40.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Crown from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

