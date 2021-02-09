Trust Co. of Vermont Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.06. The company has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

