Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,912 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.33. 1,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,743. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.73. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.