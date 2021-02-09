Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 138.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,287,575 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $273,867,000 after buying an additional 747,974 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $58,506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. In the last three months, insiders acquired 70,800 shares of company stock worth $296,324. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.34. 7,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,889,370. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

