Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after buying an additional 261,748 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $251.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.24. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

