Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in American Tower were worth $10,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in American Tower by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $233.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,660. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $103.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.61%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

