Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $7,087,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,151,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.17. 2,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,183. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.91. The firm has a market cap of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

