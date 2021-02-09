Trust Co. of Vermont Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financialcorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,998. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $105.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its 200-day moving average is $82.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.