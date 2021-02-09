Trust Co. of Vermont Has $5.13 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.34. The stock had a trading volume of 55,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,325. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $104.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

