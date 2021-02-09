Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.55 Million Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Booking by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,795,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Booking by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $43.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,055.92. 816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,893. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,120.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,913.69. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,290.03. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,942.73.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

