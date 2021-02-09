Trust Co. of Vermont Has $6.82 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont owned 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after buying an additional 1,355,424 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after buying an additional 1,346,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after buying an additional 1,147,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,501,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,617,000 after buying an additional 879,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,500,000.

Shares of VTIP stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. 603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,347. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.98.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.