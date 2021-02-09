Trust Co. of Vermont Has $8.43 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,680 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,168 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,716 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,698 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $87.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.96. 49,467 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,836,074. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

