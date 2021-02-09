Trust Co. of Vermont Has $9.67 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,810,000. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 661.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.65.

NYSE:ITW traded down $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $201.57. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $202.74 and its 200-day moving average is $200.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

