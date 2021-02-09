Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

IJH traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $251.01. 20,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,727. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $251.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.82 and its 200 day moving average is $209.07.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

