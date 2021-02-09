Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tesla by 558.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 88.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 610 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 331.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,324 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,031,000 after buying an additional 60,939 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 118.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 350 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 335.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.61.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.48, for a total value of $6,134,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,647.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,933 shares of company stock worth $74,391,473. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $10.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $852.50. 98,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $789.62 and a 200 day moving average of $525.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.10 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $808.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,733.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

