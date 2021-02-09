Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,499 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 116.9% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $35,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.72.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,830. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.78. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total value of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,989.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,092 shares of company stock valued at $19,114,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.