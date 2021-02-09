Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 535,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 63,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $3,280,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,746. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58 and its 200 day moving average is $87.89.

