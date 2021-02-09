Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 146,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

In other Starbucks news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 157,467 shares of company stock worth $15,371,334 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.31. 33,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $107.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

