Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. 9,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,376,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.23.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

