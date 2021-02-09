Trust Co. of Vermont Trims Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $496.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $532.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $491.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

