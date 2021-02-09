Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) Shares Down 28.6%

Trutankless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKLS)’s stock price fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.20. 331,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 821% from the average session volume of 36,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company has a market cap of $14.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get Trutankless alerts:

Trutankless (OTCMKTS:TKLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

Trutankless, Inc, through its subsidiary, Bollente, Inc, researches and develops, manufactures, and distributes electric tankless water heaters in the United States. The company provides water heaters that are designed to provide hot water supply under the Trutankless name; and home.trutankless.com, a customizable online control panel that enables dashboard, residential, and commercial users to obtain real-time status reports, adjust unit temperature settings, view up water usage data, and change notification settings from anywhere.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Trutankless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trutankless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.