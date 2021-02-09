TSP Capital Management Group LLC Has $11.59 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,245 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 168,005 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 4.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 48,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $4,645,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,776 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.54. 403,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,229,475. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.96 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

