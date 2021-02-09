TSP Capital Management Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,166 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth about $34,047,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,718,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,449,000 after buying an additional 1,250,313 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,069,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,564,000 after buying an additional 521,252 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Discovery by 114.4% in the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 861,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,895,000 after buying an additional 459,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Discovery during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 139,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Discovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.