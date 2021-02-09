Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Trading 6% Higher

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.29. 260,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 516,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $593.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.94.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The company had revenue of $25.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% in the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

