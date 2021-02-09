TUI (LON:TUI) Given a GBX 300 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

TUI (LON:TUI) has been given a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TUI. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

Get TUI alerts:

LON TUI opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 397.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 360.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 2.27.

In other news, insider Peter Krueger bought 39,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

About TUI

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.