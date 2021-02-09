TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

TUI (LON:TUI)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 196.25 ($2.56).

LON TUI opened at GBX 330 ($4.31) on Tuesday. TUI has a 12 month low of GBX 218 ($2.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 971.80 ($12.70). The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 397.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23.

In related news, insider Peter Krueger acquired 39,663 shares of TUI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £42,439.41 ($55,447.36).

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

