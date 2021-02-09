Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) were down 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 1,948,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,323,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 98.28%. The business had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

