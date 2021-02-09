TurtleCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $377,366.00 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $377,366.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TurtleCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,988,354,564 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

