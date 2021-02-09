Twin Vee PowerCats (OTCMKTS:TVPC) Stock Price Down 16%

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TVPC) shares traded down 16% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 106,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 404% from the average session volume of 21,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19.

Twin Vee PowerCats Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TVPC)

Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc manufactures and sells recreational boats. The company was formerly known as ValueRich, Inc and changed its name to Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc in April 2016. Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in Fort Pierce, Florida.

