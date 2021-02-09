Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden Sells 12,032 Shares

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Kaiden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. 25,214,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,336,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $347,541,000 after buying an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,847,000 after buying an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after buying an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,444,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

