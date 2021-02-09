Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells $411,250.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $335,510.00.

Shares of TWTR stock traded up $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,214,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,336,258. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $47.62 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $60.73.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 2,931.4% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth about $49,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

