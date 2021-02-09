Ubiq (UBQ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,978.00

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $12.53 million and $40,978.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,447.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.83 or 0.03905154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.21 or 0.00413816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $526.57 or 0.01133696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.17 or 0.00497706 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.89 or 0.00372220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.11 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022482 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

